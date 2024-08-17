During the second week of August, the positivity rate for Covid-19 jumped to 15.9 percent compared to 9.5 percent in the first week of the month, according to data from the Weekly Report for Epidemiological Surveillance of Influenza, Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses of the federal Ministry of Health.

From week 30 to week 31, that is, from the last days of July to the beginning of August, positive tests for the disease barely increased from 63 to 69 in the state, which indicates an increase rate of 9.5 percent; however, in week 32, corresponding to the second week of August, the number of positive cases rose from 69 to 80, which means an increase of 15.9 percent from one week to the next.

While deaths in Chihuahua due to the disease, which remained at two cases during the first six months of the year, rose to three in the last week, the health report indicates.

On August 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that Mexico is the fifth country in the world with the highest positivity rate in Covid-19 tests.

During that period, an average of 17,358 samples were analyzed each week in 85 countries for the presence of SARS-COV-2.

“At the end of the reporting week ending 21 July 2024, 31 percent (26/85) of countries reported elevated SARS-COV-2 activity (10 percent test positivity or higher), with the five highest being the Republic of Moldova (75 percent), Belgium (67), Switzerland (40), Spain (39.3) and Mexico (37),” the international organization detailed.

In Mexico, the positivity rate increased by 14.5 points compared to June 24. The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, meanwhile, increased from 653 to 2,152 in the period.

In light of the increase in confirmed cases, health authorities have ordered the mandatory use of face masks by all staff in public hospitals.

The use of this input had been maintained as a measure under consideration by health specialists, especially after the end of the health emergency in March 2023. In an official document dated July 11, 2024, the Ministry of Health (SSA) ordered its collaborators at the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition “Salvador Zubirán” to resume the use of face masks for clinical care.