For the first time in two months, Israel reports more than 100 new infections from Covid-19 confirmed within 24 hours. According to data from the Ministry of Health, reported this morning by the news site Ynet, yesterday 125 people tested positive for Covid-19, the highest bulletin since last April 23.





Official data speak of 397 active cases, with 51 patients hospitalized, 25 of which in conditions described as serious. The positivity rate with respect to the number of tests carried out rose yesterday, Ynet points out, to 0.3% from an average of 0.1%. On TV, reports the Dpa agency, the director general of the Ministry of Health, Chezy Levy, explained that about 70% of new infections are attributable to the Delta variant. In half of the cases, he specified, they are children, while a third of infected people are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Last week in Israel the obligation to wear a mask was lifted, but then on Sunday in two cities the obligation in schools returned after the discovery of outbreaks in institutions. The authorities have also decided to enhance the screening capacity with tests for travelers at airports.

Due to the growing number of infections and the spread of the Delta variant, vaccination is recommended for the age group 12-15 years in Israel. In the country, with about 9 million inhabitants, 5.5 million people have received at least the first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine and more than 5.1 million have completed vaccination.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged his fellow citizens to avoid non-essential overseas travel. “For now it is not an order, but a request”, said the premier, recalling that the new outbreak in Binyamina originated from a family that had traveled to Cyprus, a country not considered to be at high risk. Masks are mandatory at the airport and Bennett advised wearing them again in all closed places.