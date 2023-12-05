Of Laura Cuppini

The vaccination campaign for the elderly and frail is slow, particularly in the Southern Regions: only 7.4% of those over 80 are protected

Weekly cases doubled, hospitalizations increasing: Sars-CoV-2 is galloping again, thanks to the cold and the vaccination campaign practically stopped. the photograph of the Gimbe Foundation report: after a month (October) of substantial stability in new infections, viral circulation has been growing for three consecutive weeks. Comparing the weeks 2-8 November and 23-29 November we observe that the number of cases increased from 26,855 to 52,175 (+94.3%)the swab positivity rate from 13.6% to 18.8%, the weekly incidence from 46 cases to 89 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, while the 7-day average went from 3,469 cases/day on November 2nd to 7,454 on November 29th. Not only. The number of infections is largely underestimated because the monitoring system, after the repeal of the obligation of isolation for positive subjects, is largely based on a voluntary basis – says Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation -. On the one hand the prescription of swabs in people with now residual respiratory symptoms, on the other with the widespread use of do-it-yourself antigen tests the positivity is communicated to the epidemiological services only occasionally.

In the week of 23-29 November the incidence of new cases fluctuates from one case per 100 thousand inhabitants in Sicily to 183 in Veneto. Compared to the previous week, infections increased in 15 Regions. With the exception of the 0-9 year age group in which 20 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants are recorded, the incidence increases progressively with age (data from the Higher Institute of Health): from 16 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the 10-19 year age group to 177 in the 80-89 year olds, up to 221 in the over 90s. All the circulating variants belong to the Omicron family: prevalent (52.1 %) the variant EG.5 (Eris) and increasing (from 1.3% to 10.8%) BA.2.86 (Pirola). According to the World Health Organization Eris and Pirola have a moderate ability to evade the immune response, from vaccination or natural infection, which favors its rapid spread. For neither of the two variants is there evidence of a greater risk of serious disease, clarifies Cartabellotta. See also What Are the Benefits of Spray Foam Insulation?

Hospitalizations are also increasing. In November, the number of beds occupied by Covid patients increased in the medical area from 3,632 to 5,741 (+58.1%) e in intensive care from 99 to 170 (+71.7%). The occupancy rate by Covid patients was 9.2% in the medical area and 1.9% in the critical area. If the numbers in intensive care are small, demonstrating that today the infection only rarely causes severe conditions, the increase in beds occupied in the medical area confirms that in elderly, frail people and those with multiple pathologies it can worsen the state of healthrequiring hospitalization and/or worsening the prognosis of concomitant diseases says President Gimbe. The rate of hospitalization in the medical area increases with increasing age: from 39 per million inhabitants in the 60-69 age group to 112 per million in the 70-79 age group, to 271 in the 80-89 age group and to 421 in the over 90s.

Then there is the chapter of deaths, which have doubled in the last four weeks: from 148 (26 October-1 November) to 291 (23-29 November), for a total of 881. According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanit, deaths almost exclusively concern those over 80: compared to a mortality rate of 3 deaths per million inhabitants, there are 23 per million inhabitants in the 80-89 age group and 46 in the over 90s. It is therefore essential that the elderly and frail protect themselves, but the vaccination campaign it goes slowly. The national coverage rate for those over 60 is 4.9%; that of the over 80s, the age group most susceptible to hospitalizations and deaths, by 7.4%. Despite the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, coverage rates in the over 60s, and in particular in the over 80s, remain very low at a national level and close to zero in almost all the Southern Regions – Cartabellotta points out -. With a number of administrations that, instead of increasing, is reduced. Unfortunately, various logistical-organizational problems have been added to the phenomenon of “vaccination fatigue” and the continuous misinformation on the effectiveness and safety of vaccines: delay in delivery and widespread distribution, insufficient and late involvement of pharmacies and general practitionersfailure to activate the active call of patients at risk, technical difficulties of online booking portals. With the tragic consequence that the current increase in viral circulation coincides with the progressive decline of immune coverage in an ever-increasing number of elderly and frail people, increasing hospitalizations and deaths. See also Why the new Pandemic Fund matters (and learning the lesson of Covid 19)

The indications for the vaccination campaign are contained in the Circular from the Ministry of Health of 27 September. It comes recommended an annual reminder — explains President Gimbe — with the updated monovalent formulation XBB 1.5, already approved by the European Medicines Agency. The administration must be carried out at least 6 months later since the last booster (regardless of the number of boosters given) or the last diagnosed infection. The categories recommended for recall are:

• people aged 60 years or older;

• guests of long-term care facilities;

• pregnant women and in the postpartum periodincluding breastfeeding women;

• health and social care workers care workers in hospitals, in the local area and in long-term care facilities; medical students, students of the health professions carrying out internships in healthcare facilities and all healthcare and socio-health personnel in training;

• people aged 6 months to 59 years with high fragilityas they suffer from pathologies or conditions that increase the risk of severe Covid identified by the circular.

Vaccination is also recommended for family members and cohabitants of people with serious frailties and can also be requested by people who do not belong to the categories listed. See also Coldiretti, '12 billion aspartame business, better natural sugars'

The Gimbe Foundation invites the Institutions to rapidly strengthen the vaccination campaign for the elderly and frail, as well as putting back into play, where necessary, measures to combat the spread of the virus – concludes Cartabellotta -. He invites the population to maintain responsible behavior: because in the coming months there is a risk of compromising the stability of the National Health Service, which is already weakened, in particular due to the serious shortage of healthcare personnel.

