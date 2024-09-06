There were 12,876 new cases of Covid registered in Italy from August 29 to September 4, down from 15,221 in the period August 22-28 (-15%). The number of deaths also decreased, with 75 in the last week compared to 135 in the previous week (-44%). These are the data from the latest bulletin released by the Ministry of Health.

With 89,228 swabs performed (down from 94,171 in the last survey), the positivity rate drops to 14.4%, 1.8 percentage points less than the 16.2% of 22-28 August.