The coronavirus pandemic continues to break all its records in the Region of Murcia day after day. 7,635 infections in a single day. This is the figure reported by Health for Tuesday, January 11. More than a thousand positives than the day before. Of the total infections, 2,544 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 841 to Cartagena, 540 to Lorca, 326 to Molina de Segura, 211 to Totana, 205 to Yecla, 198 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 175 to Alcantarilla, 167 to Águilas, 162 to Cieza, 145 to Torre Pacheco, 143 to Archena, 132 to La Union, 130 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 129 to Mula, 124 to San Javier, 117 to Jumilla, 104 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 100 to Alhama, 94 to Santomera, 89 to Abarán, 82 to Ceutí, 64 to Los Alcázares, 64 to Cehegín, 63 to Mazarrón, 59 to Alguazas, 56 to Bullas, 53 to Fuente Álamo, 52 to Pliego, 50 to Puerto Lumbreras. The rest are distributed by the other municipalities.

The Covid-19 left another black day in the Community in the last 24 hours. The pandemic claimed seven fatalities. They are 5 men and two women of 65, 72, 79, 82, 91, 92 and 94 years; 4 of them from health area VI (Vega Media del Segura) and 3 from health area III (Lorca). The total death toll is 1,882.

Hospital pressure continues to worsen due to the uncontrolled increase in incidence. At the moment there are 488 people admitted to the Region of Murcia, 17 more than on Monday, while 90 are in the ICU, one less. In addition, another 32,406 residents of the Community are in home isolation after testing positive in any of the tests. There are currently 32,894 citizens with coronavirus.