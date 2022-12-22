The jump in Covid 19 infections in China, which is spreading from the largest cities to vast rural areas, scares the World Health Organization which said it was “very concerned” about the unprecedented wave of infections. Also because the photos that are spread by the various Chinese social networks are alarming and you can see the intensive care units full and with patients lying on the ground due to the lack of beds.

Covid, here are the scientific data that deny the fake news about vaccines that cause myocarditis ROBERT CAUDA 22 December 2022



​​​​​​​But Beijing for its part downplays and assures that it has not recorded any deaths due to the virus after changing the counting criteria. The Chinese authorities claim to have recorded a total of seven deaths, all in the capital, since it was decided to revoke the “zero-Covid” policy and eliminate many of the restrictions in force. Since yesterday, only those directly attributable to respiratory failure caused by the virus.The WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during the weekly press conference in Geneva, asked Beijing for detailed information on the seriousness of the situation.

“To carry out a comprehensive risk assessment, WHO needs more detailed information on the severity of the situation, disease, hospital admissions and intensive care units,” he said. At the same time, possible mutations of the virus are alarming, while perhaps the most distressing signal is the lines of coffins waiting in front of the crematoria, from the north-east to the south-west of the country, where the people in charge of the service have declared that they are jumping through hoops to keep up with the increase in deaths. Dr Michael Ryan, WHO’s head of health emergencies, has long stressed the need for more vaccinations. “We have been saying for weeks that this highly contagious virus has always been very difficult to stop completely with public health and social measures alone – he recalled -. We really need to focus on vaccination.” For nearly three years, the Chinese government has used stringent lockdowns, centralized quarantines, mass testing, and stringent contact tracing to curb the spread of the virus. But this strategy was abandoned earlier this month, following an explosion of protests across the country against the severe restrictions that have disrupted businesses and the daily lives of the Chinese. Abandoning this policy could lead to nearly 1 million deaths in China, according to a new study.

China, therefore, defends the methods of releasing its information on the Covid-19 situation, in the aftermath of the concerns expressed by the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, for the situation in the Asian country, which is experiencing a peak of infections after the lifting of the Covid zero line restrictions. “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, China has insisted on releasing related information in an open, timely and transparent manner and informed WHO of the related situation,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. Yesterday, the WHO director general had asked China to share its data and to conduct the studies requested by the WHO, asking Beijing for more detailed information on the seriousness of the situation, hospital admissions and intensive care units.

The alarm extends to India

India is on alert for the potential arrival of new variants of the coronavirus from China. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said this when reporting to the Parliament of New Delhi and inviting the population to wear masks and get vaccinated. Mandaviya also explained that the authorities will begin conducting random tests on two percent of international travelers arriving at airports to try to monitor the infection. “Various states have been told to raise awareness of the need to wear masks, use hand sanitizers, maintain respiratory hygiene and social distancing,” Mandaviya said, encouraging Indians to get vaccinated. The «Covid is not over yet. I have ordered everyone to be alert and to step up surveillance,” added the minister. India, a country of 1.3 billion, eased its Covid restrictions earlier this year after a drop in infections. Yesterday the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed concern about the growth of cases in China, underlining that he was concerned about “the increase in reports of serious diseases”.

The situation in the world

The Omicron 5 variant of Sars-CoV-2 and its descendants are losing ground worldwide. Undermining them is the Omicron 2 family which is now growing driven by its flagship sublineage, Centaurus for social media, that is BA.2.75 and similar. There is movement at Omicron, even if BA.5 with its ‘children’ continues to be dominant globally: it represents 68.4% of the viral sequences sent to the Gisaid database in week 48 (from 28 November to 4 December), but the prevalence of these lineages is decreasing. Holding Omicron 5 high is Cerberus, BQ.1 and sons, which is at 42.5%. But the latest data available see BA.2 in particular rearing its head together with its descendants, mainly due to Centaurus and offspring: together they are now on the increase and represent 12.6% of the sequences deposited in the week monitored by the World Organization for healthcare. BA.4 and its lineages are in decline, with prevalence standing at 1.2% at week 48. Unassigned sequences (presumably Omicron) accounted for 12.2%, while ‘other lineages’ accounted for 12.2%. 5.9%. This is the picture that emerges from the latest weekly update on Covid, published by the WHO. Globally, the UN Health Agency points out, there are “6 variants currently under monitoring which” have the situation in hand and “represent 72.9% of the prevalence at week 48”. These mutants “replaced previous descendant lineages of BA.5: they are BQ.1 (42.5%), BA.5 with one or more of 5 mutations (13.4%), BA.2.75 (9.8%) , the recombinant XBB ‘Gryphon’ (6.1%), BA.4.6 (1%) and BA.2.30.2 (0.1%). Based on currently available evidence, “there is no indication of a major severity associated with these monitored variants compared to previous Omicron lineages”, reiterates WHO which in the previous update had also taken stock of the evolution of Omicron descendant variants, highlighting that this super crowded ‘version’ of Sars-CoV-2 “continues to show genetic diversification and has led” by now “to more than 540 descendant and more than 61 recombinant lineages. However, only some of these continue to increase in prevalence, while others remain at only a few detections.