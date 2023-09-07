The covid infections increase considerably in the European Union in a framework today characterized by the decline in immunitywith the foreseeable decrease in coverage of vaccines administered months and months ago.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) made the point, with particular attention to the Pirola variant and possible risks, in an update on the current state of transmission of Covid in the European Union/EEA, and on the emergence Of new Sars-CoV-2 variantsreleased today.

“In recent weeks there has been a notable increase in transmission signals of the Sars-CoV-2 virus in the EU/European Economic Area”, with “a departure from previously very low levels. Several factors have contributed, including large gatherings and increased travel.In addition, decreased levels of immunological protection against infection have been reported, although severe disease remains well protected in the general population,” the report reads.

The Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus “continues to acquire mutations that allow it to circulate at unpredictable times throughout the year. Recent increases in transmission have coincided with the emergence of Omicron sub-lineages, especially XBB.1.5-like variants “, adds the Center.

Experts also take stock of the variants currently circulatingincluding the one baptized Pirola on social networks, BA.2.86, on which the international health authorities have turned on a beacon due to the high number of mutations concentrated on the Spike protein.

“In August 2023 – the ECDC retraces – sporadic detections of a new highly mutated Omicron sublineage, BA.2.86, were reported both within and outside the EU/EEA. Although globally detected cases of BA.2.86 are limited, low-level community transmission is suspected in multiple countries BA.2.86 is very divergent from currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 strains”, and this “raises concerns about an increase in reinfections”, in the in the event that Pirola “surpassed the existing variants in the EU/EEA”.