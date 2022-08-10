Covid infections substantially stable (+ 3%) in 7 days globally, with over 6.9 million new cases reported, and a 9% decline in new deaths which amounted to over 14 thousand. This is what is reported in the weekly bulletin of the World Health Organization, relating to the period 1-7 August. Overall, since the beginning of the pandemic, confirmed infections have risen to almost 582 million and deaths to over 6.4 million. The European region marks a reduction in both new cases (over 1.9 million, -7%) and new deaths (over 4,700, -15%), with Italy reporting a decline of over a quarter on the contagion front and over 10% for deaths.

The number of new cases per week rose in the Western Pacific region (+ 29%), while they remained stable or decreased, as well as in the European region, in the African (-46%), Americas and Eastern Mediterranean (-22%) regions. , and Southeast Asia (-3%). New deaths mark growth in the eastern Mediterranean (+ 19%), while they have decreased or are stable, as well as in the European region, in Africa (-73%), in the Americas (-10%), in Southeast Asia ( -1%) and in the Western Pacific (+ 4%). Nationally, the highest number of new weekly cases was reported by Japan (1,496,968, + 9%), USA (759,806, -19%), Republic of Korea (713,078, + 26%), Vietnam (571,458 ) and Turkey (406,322). The USA (2,764, -2%), Brazil (1,445, -21%), Italy (1,059, -12%), Japan (1,002, + 53%) and Spain (654, ​​+23) are in the lead for new deaths. %).

In the European region, 7 countries recorded increases of 20% or more in new weekly cases, with the highest increases reported by the Republic of Moldova (+ 64%), the Russian Federation (+ 60%) and Andorra (+ 57%). With regard to infections, the highest numbers concern Turkey (406,322), Germany (331,512, -33%) and Italy (283,998, -28%), while as regards the new deaths in 7 days, Italy, Spain (654 , + 23%) and France (492, -19%).