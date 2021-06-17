The total number of people infected in India due to Covid-19 has risen to 29,700,313, 67,208 in the last 24 hours alone. This was announced by the New Delhi Ministry of Health, noting that 2,330 people lost their lives on the last day due to complications attributable to the coronavirus. The total post-Covid death toll in India thus rises to 381,903.





In the Asian country, however, a trend towards a reduction in the rate of contagion is confirmed. Today is the tenth consecutive day with less than 100,000 confirmed cases in the country and after the peaks of over 400,000 infections per day in April and May.