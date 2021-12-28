Lockdown measures are triggered in New Delhi where, with the new 63 Omicron infections registered, the official cases of the new variant of Covid rise to 142. But real numbers are feared to be much higher in the 19 million-strong metropolis, with 671 cases of Omicron sequenced across India.

The new restrictions include the closure of schools, universities and other educational institutions. Also closed gyms and sports complexes, cinemas, auditoriums, stadiums and swimming pools. In the offices, attendance must be 50%. Same reduction for bars and restaurants, which can only remain open until 10 in the evening. Measures also for the Delhi metro, where half of the passengers seated and none standing will be able to travel.