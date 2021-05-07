The Ministry of Health notified this Thursday 67 coronavirus infections in the Region of Murcia, a figure that remains below a hundred as in previous days and that is a true reflection of the stability of the pandemic. Of the total positives, 14 correspond to the municipality of Cartagena, 12 to Murcia, 7 to Cieza, 4 to Lorca, 4 to Molina de Segura, 3 to Fuente Álamo, 3 to Mazarrón, 3 to Puerto Lumbreras. The rest are spread over various locations. The toilets carried out in the last 24 hours a total of 2,176 PCR and antigen tests, so that the positivity rate rises to 3%.

The bad news of the epidemiological balance for Thursday comes from hospital pressure. Those admitted for coronavirus grew significantly. At the moment there are 79 people fighting the disease in Community health centers, seven more than on Wednesday. A total of 29 are in the ICU, one more. In addition, 641 citizens of the Region are in home isolation after testing positive in any of the tests.

After three days mourning the deceased, this Thursday there were no fatalities because of Covid-19. The total death toll since the start of the health crisis remains at 1,596.

Active cases is another indicator that has grown in recent hours. There are currently 720 residents of the Region with coronavirus, 13 more than Wednesday. During Thursday’s day, 54 people overcame the disease.