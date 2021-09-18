The vaccination plan against Covid-19 in Uruguay is supported by the provision of three serums that were purchased by the local government, those of CoronaVac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, which are of different origins but also have differences on the effectiveness of each of them.

The vaccine application plan in Uruguayan territory allows registration through various platforms, from which you can also take a turn on the agenda to obtain the right to be immunized in the global health emergency process due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

The progress in the vaccination program was so important that it even allowed the government of Uruguay It will also enable it not only for foreigners who are resident in the country, but it will also be extended to those who do not have an ID or have initiated residency procedures and have spent more than 90 days in the country.

CoronaVac vaccines

CoronaVac vaccines against coronavirus are manufactured by Sinovac / China National Pharmaceutical Group. The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) of the World Health Organization (WHO) evaluated the data on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine and recommended its administration to people 18 years and older with two doses separated by an interval of 2 to 4 weeks.

“Little data is available on the safety of this vaccine in people over 60 years of age, due to the small number of participants in clinical trials ”, reports the who.

And he adds: “Although it cannot be anticipated that there will be differences in the safety profile of the vaccine in older adults with respect to younger age groups, countries that consider administering it to people over 60 years of age should be vigilant against possible adverse effects ”.

On the effectiveness of CoronaVac vaccine, WHO indicated that “in a large international phase III trial carried out in Brazil, it was observed that the administration of two doses, separated by an interval of 14 days, protects with an efficacy of 51% against symptomatic infection by SARS-CoV -2; 3; regarding the prevention of Covid-19 serious illness and hospitalization 14 days after administering the second dose, the efficacy of the vaccine was 100% ”.

Regarding the Manaus variant of the coronavirus, in a study carried out in the same Brazilian city “the estimated efficacy of the CoronaVac vaccine of Sinovac against symptomatic infection was 49.6% ”.

“With regard to the P2 variant (from Rio de Janeiro), which also raises concern, in the evaluations carried out in places in Brazil where it was widely circulated, it was observed that the effectiveness of the CoronaVac vaccine of Sinovac is 49.6% after administering at least one dose and 50.7% two weeks after the second dose ”.



Uruguay helped in the negotiation.

Although “there is not enough data on the administration of the vaccine CoronaVac pregnant women to evaluate its efficacy and the risks to which it may expose ”, as it is a serum“ with inactivated virus that contains an adjuvant commonly used in many other vaccines (such as those administered against hepatitis B and tetanus) and of which it has been sufficiently demonstrated that it does not cause toxicity problems to vaccinated people, including pregnant women ”.

Therefore, the who recommends administering this vaccine to pregnant women provided that the benefits of doing so outweigh the possible risks involved ”.

The same is true of HIV-infected or immunosuppressed people. “Since it is a vaccine that does not contain viruses that can replicate, people infected with HIV or immunosuppressed can be vaccinated and included in a group for which vaccination is recommended,” indicates SAGE.

AstraZeneca vaccines

The who has included two versions of the vaccine, produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio (Republic of Korea) and the Serum Institute of India, for emergency use. When the vaccine was submitted to SAGE for consideration, it had been reviewed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The EMA evaluated the data on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine and recommended that a conditional marketing authorization be granted for persons 18 years and older: it offers 63.09% coverage against symptomatic infection by SARS-CoV-2.

Longer intervals between doses within the 8 to 12 week range are associated with greater vaccine efficacy, indicates the who.



Regarding the efficacy against new strains of the virus, “SAGE recommends that countries should assess the risks and benefits taking into consideration its epidemiological situation ”.

Not recommended vaccine from AstraZeneca people with a history of a strong allergic reaction to any component of the vaccine should not be vaccinated. Neither in children under 18 years of age, subject to the results of new studies.

The recommended dosage is two doses administered intramuscularly (0.5 ml each) separated by an interval of 8 to 12 weeks.

About the pregnant, the who stated that “few data are available to evaluate the safety of the vaccine in pregnancy.” However, “pregnant women at high risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 (for example, health personnel) or with comorbidities that increase the risk of suffering a severe form of the disease, can be vaccinated in consultation with their healthcare provider ”.

Pfizer vaccines

American laboratory vaccines Pfizer They are considered among the safest of those produced today. Based on evidence from clinical trials with people 16 years of age and older, this serum was 95% effective in preventing cases of Covid-19 in people with no evidence of previous infections who received both doses.

The same vaccine Pfizer It was also “very effective in preventing cases of coronavirus in adolescents 12 to 15 years old, and the immune response in people 12 to 15 years old was at least as strong as the immune response in people 16 to 25 years old,” reported the who.



A study published by the journal The Lancet, this vaccine is more than 95% effective, but that level of effectiveness drops dramatically if only one of the two doses is received, according to a study conducted in Israel, the largest to date based on data taken in real life.

It is based on data collected between January 24 and April 3, when 72% of those over 16 years of age (nearly five million people) and 90% of those over 65 in Israel had received both doses. of the vaccine Pfizer / BioNTech.

The analysis primarily addresses the effectiveness of vaccine compared to the British variant (called B.1.1.7), which was predominant in the country.

Shows that the serum is “highly effective” in those over 16 years of age seven days after the second dose: protects 95.3% against infections, 97.2% against hospitalizations and 96.7% against death. The levels of protection are similar for those over the age of 85.

Nevertheless, efficiency drops drastically when people have received only one of the two doses: 57.7% against infection, 75.7% against hospitalization and 77% against death in those over 16 years of age, he adds.