The Delta variant, identified for the first time in India, continues its run in the world and forces many corners of the planet to fall back into lockdowns, causing new worrying deaths and infections. As in the case of Russia where Moscow has recorded the highest number of deaths since the start of the pandemic. And with double contagiousness, according to experts, compared to the traditional Covid-19, the variant is triggering very dangerous outbreaks.

Last, in order of time, the one that broke out in Mallorca where 850 students were infected during a trip and 3,000 were forced to quarantine. A flare-up that worries even the countries with the most virtuous vaccination campaigns: Israel has been forced to re-impose outdoor masks and Great Britain, with leaps of infections from day to day, has seen infections in schools increase by 70% in just one week forcing 16 thousand pupils at home.

Chaos in the UK and elsewhere in the world

In the UK on Monday the House of Commons will meet for an update on the lifting of the anti-Covid restrictions and it is feared that the expected advance of the measures may be postponed. Several countries in Southeast Asia, starting with Australia, have instead reintroduced lockdowns to curb the threats of the new mutation. Identified for the first time in April, the Delta variant, the most contagious of the various strains, is now present in at least 85 countries, according to the World Health Organization, causing fear, despite vaccination campaigns, of new waves of the pandemic that it has already killed nearly four million people worldwide.

Lockdown in South Africa

Due to the increase in delta variant cases, the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, has issued a provision that provides for a new lockdown for the next two weeks. According to local media reports, Ramaphosa said that in South Africa “there is a resurgence of infections”. The delta variant “has affected 5 provinces,” he added. In the last 24 hours, “an increase of 361 hospital admissions” has been recorded.

Record of deaths in Moscow

Already hit hard by the variant, Moscow has recorded a record 144 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily level ever recorded in a Russian city since the start of the pandemic and a sign of a clear worsening of the situation in the country. And a record Friday was also set in St. Petersburg (which will host one of the quarter-finals of the European Championships), with 107 deaths in 24 hours. The dramatic increase in cases comes as Moscow officials are pushing still skeptical Russians to get vaccinated after lifting most of the anti-virus restrictions late last year. “To stop the pandemic, one thing is needed: rapid, large-scale vaccinations. Nobody has invented another solution, ”said the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin.

On the island of Mallorca, the authorities are investigating the circumstances that allowed the development of the maxi-outbreak. The boys, coming from 8 Spanish autonomous communities, were on an end-of-year trip and, according to an initial reconstruction, had attended a concert in Palma de Mallorca, parties on boats and in various hotels. The students who have been quarantined have now risen to three thousand.

Millions of Sydney residents woke up Sunday morning on the first day of a two-week lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the variant. Restaurants, bars and cafes are closed while citizens have been asked to stay at home. Thailand will reset restrictions on restaurants, construction sites and gatherings in the capital Bangkok on Monday to try to contain a wave of infections. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha said he plans to fully reopen the country by October, but that would require vaccinating 50 million Thais in 4 months. In neighboring Malaysia, the prime minister announced that he will continue the national blockade that has been in place for about a month and has not provided any date for lifting the restrictions. He previously said that measures would be eased gradually, provided there was a drop in infections and ICUs. Also from Monday, the lockdown in Bangladesh comes into force with the offices closed for a week while only transport for medical reasons will be allowed.