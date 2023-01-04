The US Centers for Disease Control reports a very rapid increase in the incidence of the XBB 1.5 variant of Sars-CoV-2. According to experts, “we haven’t seen one grow at this speed for months”

The incidence of the new variant of Covid continues to rise in the US XBB 1.5one Omicron subvariant born from XXB — also called Gryphon the latter already present also in Italy (in the latest ISS report 36 sequences were reported)

Experts from the Centers for disease control (Cdc) estimate that 4% to 41% of infections have risen in the last month; in the north-east of the country it now accounts for 75% of cases.

“We haven’t seen a variant take off at that speed for several months,” Pavitra Roychoudhury, director of Covid-19 sequencing at the University of Washington School of Medicine’s virology laboratory, told CNN.

This variant, according to virologists and epidemiologists, could cause a new wave of Covid in the US.

As indicated here by Silvia Turin, among all the variants, the recombinant XBB (nicknamed «Gryphon») is the one on which the eyes of the world are fixed.

This subvariant, already present in Italy (36 sequences were reported in the latest ISS report) and in China, is the recombinant result of the sub-lineages BJ.1 and BM.1.1.1, but in turn generated XBB .1.5 which in New York recorded a rate of hospitalizations from Covid higher than that of the summer 2021 wave.

Gryphon contains a mutation called F486P, which would allow it to escape antibodies better than its cousins ​​and would also be more transmissible.

The good news is that a study by Emory University, Stanford University and NIAID published on December 21 in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that bivalent RNA vaccines (also used in Italy as vaccine boosters) improve neutralization against the sub Omicron variants also including BA.2.75.2, BQ.1.1 and XBB.