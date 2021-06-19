On Tamaulipas it is estimated that they have died from coronavirus pandemic 1,474 parents, according to indicators from the Ministry of Health and Inegi.

The state agency in charge of Gloria Molina Gamboa, reports a total of 5,272 deaths from covid-19 in the entity until the afternoon of this Friday.

Of these, it is the male gender that has most suffered the impact of the complications of the disease, since it represents 59.76 percent of deaths, while women have 40.24%.

In this sense, 3,150 men have lost their lives, but of them, according to data from the federal Ministry of Health, six are under the age of fifteen, with a subtraction of 3,144. In turn, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) calculates that 46.9% of men aged fifteen and over are parents in our country, which led to COVID deaths in the entity, yielding a figure of 1,474 cases.

The highest number of deaths occurs among men between 65 and 69 years of age, according to the information recorded by Salud both in the federal and state instances and whose processing is shown with the support of Conacyt.

The Ministry of Health of the federal government indicates that 85% of deaths occurred in the hospital and 15% in private homes.

He refers that the main comorbidity that contributed to deaths was arterial hypertension (52.12%), followed by diabetes (44.24%), obesity (24.71%) and finally chronic kidney disease (8.39%). Indicates that a patient can have more than one condition at the same time.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, which is commemorated next Sunday, June 20, the agency responsible for statistics in the country, released its numeral.

He indicated that based on the 2020 Population and Housing Census, a total of 21.2 million Mexicans aged 15 years and over identified themselves as parents, that is, 46.9 percent of all men in that age group.

.

.