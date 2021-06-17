In 2020, the number of deaths in Spain grew by 17.7% compared to 2019, reaching 492,930 deaths, the highest number since 1941. The figure, in the context of the covid-19 pandemic, was released today by the National Institute statistics. The most dramatic months were March and April when deaths rose by 56.8 and 78.2% respectively, comparing them to the same months of the previous year. In October and November, with the second wave, there was a growth of 21 and 21.6%. Fortunately today, four regions of Spain, as well as the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, have not reported any cases of a person who died in the past seven days from coronavirus. This is the figure highlighted by the Efe news agency on the basis of the latest update of the Ministry of Health. The regions in question are Murcia (to the southeast), Extremadura (to the west) and Navarra and La Rioja (both to the north). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 80,634 deaths have been recorded. Meanwhile, the incidence of infections notified in the last 14 days is still slightly decreasing: today it is given at 96.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while yesterday it was 98.78. In the meantime, the vaccination campaign is proceeding swiftly: yesterday more than 620,000 doses were administered again in 24 hours, a figure close to the record (just over 650,000 doses). 28.7% of the population (13.6 million people) has already completed the cycle.