The virus hunter who calls himself ‘the Forrest Gump of COVID’

The biologist and virologist at the University of Sydney, Edward Holmesvisited the Chinese city of Wuhan, known to be the initial epicenter of COVID, in October 2014. During the trip, the British focused on the study of a wide range of animal specieswith a single goal, find new types of viruses. Furthermore, those responsible for Center for Disease Control and Prevention they transferred him to Seafood Wholesale Market impregnated with wild and foul-smelling animals, which were traded for food.

However, the virologist focused on a single animal, the raccoon dogsince it is one of the main intermediaries of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, before the disease spread in bats. “You couldn’t get a better textbook example of a disease waiting to happen,” he said in an interview. Therefore, in 2019, while browsing social networks, he discovered the detection of an outbreak in the city of Wuhan, so he automatically thought of raccoon dogs and became “the Forrest Gump of COVID”.

The first experiences as a biologist of Edward Holmes was the study of the evolution of apes and humans, until a year later he began to analyze the composition of viruses, to the point of writing more than 600 articles on viral diseases, such as Ebola, influenza or HIV. After accepting the invitation to collaborate with the University of Sydneyits only objective was the study of trade with wild animals, as it was a trigger for the outbreak of a new virus. “He goes where the fire is”acknowledges Andrew Read, partner of Holmes.

Next, received a call from a renowned Chinese virologist, Yong-Zhen Zhan, asking him to collaborate with him to search for and study new viruses in China. In addition, this experience allowed him to find out that “Fish and frogs also get the flu”, an analysis “quite revealing”, remarked the British biologist. However, he says that his companions from the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, they only focused on looking for viruses in sick people and not in animals, as Holmes did.