– The Ministry of Health notified this Thursday 130,888 new cases Y 176 deaths since Wednesday. The cumulative incidence dropped 55 points and is located in the 3,139.45 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

–The European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed this Thursday authorization For the use of Paxlovid, the antiviral drug from the pharmacist Pfizer against COVID, intended for patients with risk of developing critical or severe symptoms and do not require oxygen.

– The European public health agency has predicted that booster doses will prevent between 500,000 and 800,000 hospitalizations in the European Union, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

– The subvariant BA.2 in the region, known as ‘silent omicron’, expands throughout Spain and has already been detected in Madrid, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands.

– Catalonia will withdraw the COVID certificate from today and it will no longer be mandatory to access bars, restaurants, gyms and residences.