– The Parliament of France approved this sunday the inclusion of the vaccination passport across the country for entrance to public and leisure establishmentssuch as bars and restaurants.

– The Austrian Government has presented the project on the mandatory COVID vaccination for adults which will come into force from February 1st and the imposition of Economic sanctions for people who do not exercise vaccination, with fines from 600 to 3,000 euros.

– Spain exceeds the 17 million booster doses administered. More than 75% of the population over 50 years of age have this vaccination schedule.

– The persistent COVID can lead to fibromyalgia, according to a new study, which highlights how andhe first cognitive impairment is loss of smell, being able to develop more mental problems such as confusion, for months after having passed the disease, I even feel asymptomatic.

– Spain has donated 50 million doses of vaccines to other countries, between Latin America and Africa, a goal that it had in 2022 and has already met.