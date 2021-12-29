Mexico City cancels the massive end-of-year celebrations due to the increase in COVID cases

The mayor of Mexico City has canceled the massive end of the year celebrations, including a massive concert, as a preventive measure against a slight increase in coronavirus infections.

“It is a matter of precaution when seeing that there is an increase in cases, but it is not an alarm, but a measure to avoid a greater number of infections, “the mayor explained in the document.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum clarified in her press conference that these actions they do not mean closing economic activities, even before the variant of the coronavirus, omicron, of which they are registered 42 cases in Mexico, according to the Ministry of Health. (Eph)