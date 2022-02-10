Hong Kong tightens measures for the unvaccinated

Hong Kong hardens as of this Thursday its control and prevention measures against COVID to stop the recent increase in positives in the territorywhich to date has vaccinated 83% of the population.

Among the measures are the closure of hairdressers or places of worshipor that from today they can only get together a maximum group of two people in the street or in restaurants.

It is also the first time that they impose restrictions on private spaceswhere only a maximum of two families can join.

In addition, according to the new measures, those who have not been vaccinated will not be able to enter -as of February 24- in shopping malls, supermarkets, department stores and beauty salonsamong others.

Likewise, those who do not comply with the measures -such as not wearing masks outdoors or not doing a nucleic acid test if the authorities request it- must pay fines of up to 10,000 Hong Kong dollars (1,283 dollars, 1,123 euros) instead of the 5,000 Hong Kong dollars that were paid until now (641.58 dollars, 561.6 euros).