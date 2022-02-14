headlines of the day

-The health authorities of the Community of Madrid notified this Sunday 639 new coronavirus infections, compared to 3,825 this Saturday, while 16 people have lost their lives due to the disease in the last 24 hours in hospitals in the region.

– The Minister of Health and Families of the Board of AndalusiaJesús Aguirre, announced that the rule that requires having the COVID passport in the region for access to nightlife, establishments of hospitality, health and social health will decline this Tuesday.

– The health authorities of Norway have confirmed the elimination from all the remaining lockdown measures due to COVID, as they consider that high levels of infections are unlikely to jeopardize health services.

– The Government of Brussels has confirmed that it portends the appearance of major traffic disturbances this Monday as a result of the “convoy for freedom” marchfed and against the health restrictions imposed by the coronavirus