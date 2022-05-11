New Zealand will fully reopen its borders on August 1

New Zealanda country that applied one of the strictest measures in the world against the COVID-19 pandemic, will fully reopen its international borders on August 1, two months ahead of schedule, announced this Wednesday the prime minister of the oceanic country, Jacinda Ardern.

Travelers from any country will be able to enter New Zealand territory from 11:59 p.m. local time on July 31, although the authorities still stress the need for a vaccination certificate to enter or unvaccinated but with an approved exemption.

The measure also gives the green light to entry into the country from that date to cruises and the resumption of all teaching activities to international studentsaccording to the Wellington Executive statement.