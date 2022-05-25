No deaths from COVID in China on the last day

China has not notified this Wednesday COVID-19 deathsbut yes the detection of 117 new positives by coronavirus in the last 24 hours, 102 of them by local contagion, thus maintaining stability in recent days.

Health authorities have also reported 473 asymptomatic cases, 418 of them local (mostly in Shanghai)although Beijing does not count them as confirmed cases unless they show symptoms.

Since the start of the pandemic, 223,605 people have been infected in the Asian country and 5,224 have died.