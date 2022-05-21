Cases continue to rise in North Korea

North Korea reported today about 220,000 new cases of ‘fevers’ that could be COVID infections, which raises 2.46 million accumulated of possible infections since the virus apparently began to circulate in late April.

More than 219,030 people showed symptoms of fever in the last 24 hours until Friday afternoon, according to the state agency KCNA, which also reported on a new death possibly caused by COVID, which brings the total to 66.

KCNA also noted that 692,480 people remain under treatment, while another 1.76 million have recovered since the regime confirmed the first case of detection of the virus last week.