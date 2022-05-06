Stability in China in the number of new infections

China has announced the death by COVID of 12 people in Shanghai in the last 24 hoursbringing the total death toll since the epidemic began in China to 5,153.

The financial capital of the country, which has been under strict confinement for a month – in some areas, more than a month and a half – adds a total of 515 deceased since the end of February.

As for confirmed cases, the Asian country has reported 374 new positive cases of coronavirus in the last day, 356 of them by local contagion and the rest, imported. In recent days, China has managed to stabilize the number of daily infections.

The health authorities also reported today the detection of 4,340 asymptomatic cases, 4,272 of them local (mostly in Shanghai)although they are not counted as confirmed cases unless they show symptoms.

Since the start of the pandemic, More than 218,945 people have been infected in the country and 5,141 have died.