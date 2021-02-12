A FOURTH wave of coronavirus could soon hit Spain, experts fear.

Spain’s chief medical officer, Fernando Simon, said the ‘possibility of a fourth wave does exist’ as hospitals and health services struggle to cope with the winter surge in cases.

The spike in COVID-19 infection rates across the country has increased pressure on governments to introduce more lockdown measures.

Spain is now the fourth country in Europe to go past 3 million confirmed cases of the virus.

Simon said: “The possibility of a fourth wave does exist, but we need to see what form it would take. It largely depends on how we finish this wave. We need to see how much lower our transmission levels can drop with this cycle and also how our vaccination campaign will progress in the coming weeks, ”

On Tuesday, Spain’s health ministry reported that 16,402 more people in Spain tested positive for the deadly virus.

This takes the total since the start of the pandemic to 3.01 million.

Tuesday’s figured showed that the virus death toll now stands at 63,061 deaths across the nation.