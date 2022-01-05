About 90 positive in Serie A and several games at risk. There are hours of chaos around the 20th matchday which should start tomorrow at 12.30 with Bologna-Inter and Sampdoria-Cagliari. The confusion, between the provisions of the ASL and the press releases of the individual clubs with the results of the tampons, reigns supreme and complicates the task of the fantasy coaches, who must deploy their training in fantasy football. What happens to the players of the matches that will not be played?

The rules

–

Let’s start with the Magic Championship. Here the procedure is quite clear: if a match is not played before the next round of Serie A, all the players of the two teams, except the suspended ones, will take the so-called “political 6”. Beware, however, of further developments. If the situation worsens to the point of convincing the Lega or the FIGC to cancel the whole day, the Gazzetta could take a decision independently. We read from the regulation: “In case of postponement of an entire match day, the Promoter reserves the right to communicate before or after such event on the pages of” La Gazzetta dello Sport “and / or online how to proceed with the recovery of the match day. In any case, however all optional operations carried out.