Coronavirus infections continue to run in Russia, where 14,057 infections have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, of which 6,195 in Moscow alone. This is almost double the number of cases registered in the country two weeks ago, as explained by the task force commissioned by Moscow to monitor the progress of the pandemic. On the other hand, 416 people lost their lives on the last day after contracting Covid-19.





The total number of infected people in Russia has been updated to 5,264,047, while 127,992 have lost their lives. According to the Russian statistics office, the number of post-Covid victims is more than 270 thousand.