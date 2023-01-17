Getting infected with Covid-19 at any time during pregnancy increases the risk of death or serious illness in the mother and multiplies the dangers for the unborn child. For a pregnant woman infected with Sars-CoV-2, in particular, the probability of death is 8 times greater than that of a future mother of the same age without Covid. This was revealed by an analysis of 12 international studies, coordinated by Emily R. Smith of George Washington University – Milken Institute School of Public Health and published in the open access journal ‘Bmj Global Health’.

To obtain high-quality prospective data, researchers established an international consortium in April 2020, applying a uniform analytical approach. Despite the limitations of the investigation, “the findings reinforce the need for global efforts to minimize the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy through targeted vaccination campaigns and other protective measures,” the authors appeal. highlight how so far “global guidelines have been equivocal on the potential dangers of a Covid infection in pregnancy and on the benefits and safety of vaccination”, so much so that “today more than 80 countries do not recommend the vaccine for all pregnant women and breastfeeding”.

The studies examined in the meta-analysis involved over 13,000 pregnant women in Ghana, China-Hong Kong, Italy, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Turkey, Uganda and the United States. In addition to having an 8 times higher risk of death than uninfected peers, pregnant mothers infected with the pandemic coronavirus – emerges from the work funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – are almost 4 times more likely to require intensive care, and they are 15 times more likely to need mechanical ventilation and more than 5 times more likely to need any intensive care; the risk of pneumonia increases by 23 times and that of severe thrombosis by 5 times. As for babies, those born to Covid-infected women are almost twice as likely to need to be hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care unit and almost three times as likely to be born moderately premature (before 34 weeks of gestation), as well as a 19% greater risk of being underweight at birth compared to children of uninfected mothers.