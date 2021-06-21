✉ The new free Coronavirus newsletter: sign up here

Alexandria – Another day without deaths does not erase the fear for the possible appearance of new variants. Piedmont defends itself with additional initiatives on the vaccine front and strengthening the tampon campaign. The focus is now on the Delta variant.

“We will send all the molecular swabs to the Candiolo laboratory – says the regional councilor for applied research Covid, Matteo Marnati – to check for presence or less of this variant in our region “.

In the meantime, the vaccination campaign must proceed at a fast pace and, after another weekend dedicated to extraordinary vaccinations for the over 18s from all over Piedmont at Valentino, where it is repeated this week with registrations open from today for the administration of next Friday, the first extraordinary days start in Novaraand for over 60.

“The goal is to facilitate and encourage vaccinations for that segment of the population, which, in the event of contagion, is exposed to the greatest risks and in which, at the moment, there are still many people missing from the vaccine”. At the same time, 10,200 doses of Johnson & Johnso26,800 of Moderna. The 4,100 additional doses of Moderna and 10,530 of Pfizer announced in recent days have also arrived to guarantee the first part of the boosters with heterologous vaccination of the under 60s who received the first dose with AstraZeneca.

Added to Pfizer’s 8,100 in recent days, they make 23,000 out of the total of 50,000 recalls to be made in Piedmont with alternative vaccines. “We all work together – says the regional health councilor, Luigi Genesio Icardi – to achieve by the summer herd immunity, in order to face autumn with more serenity “. To encourage the 60-year-olds, from 22 June the Sala Borsa hub in Novara will switch from open night to vaccination without reservation and” no queue “for over 60.

If this first “Priority vax” for the over 60s it will be successful, it will be extended to other areas. It will start on Tuesday from 8.30 – 13. “This initiative goes in the direction of reaching as many people as possible”. Interested parties just need to show up at the hub with a health card. For the summer, many vaccination points will change hours to take advantage of the cooler hours and guarantee operation every day. In the province of Alessandria, the following vaccination centers will open at 7 am and close at 1 pm from 25 June: the former Valfrè barracks in Alessandria, the center of Valenza in the gym in via Camurati, the Pala Fiere di Casale, the Movicentro di Acqui Thermal baths, Dolci Terre exhibition center in Novi Ligure, Story park in Ovada, plus the Remotti room in Tortona, which will change the opening from 8 to 15 In the weekly report the infected are almost halved and the swabs positive they are just 1.1 per cent of those made. Yesterday there were 66 new infections and the number of people hospitalized in intensive care dropped to 30.

Alexandria with 0.04 percent of infected people is among the most virtuous provinces, at the moment Ovada is most affected within it with 0.12 percent, that is 14 people in home isolation and no new contagion. “The situation is constantly improving, but, especially at the weekend, incorrect attitudes are noticed. You can have fun while respecting everything and everyone,” he said. the mayor Paolo Lantero in the appeal launched on his Facebook page, to remind you that even in the white area you have to wear a mask and observe distances and hygiene.