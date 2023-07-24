Covid investigation of the prosecutor of Bergamo: the accusations of epidemic and manslaughter against the president of the Lombardy Region have been dismissed Attilio Fontanaof the former regional councilor for Welfare Julius Gallera and 11 other suspects including the former dg Louis Caiazzo.

The decided it Court of Ministers of Brescia who sent the documents to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to proceed in the ordinary way, only for the accusation of refusal of official documents for not having applied the 2006 anti-flu plan. Accusation that remains against Silvio Brusaferro, Angelo Borrelli, Claudio D’Amario, Gallera and Cajazzo.

The reaction of the Lombard governor was not long in coming. «A breath of truth, for me and for those who fought with me on the front line against Covid – says Fontana -. On this investigation, a certain political party has built a campaign of real hatred against Lombardy and against our work for years”. “In the pages of the dismissal sentence – he adds – I see dismantled many of the too many hoaxes artfully constructed on those dramatic months that have shocked our communities and caused immense pain to many families”.

Words of satisfaction also those pronounced by the former councilor Gallera, today the “simple” regional councilor of Forza Italia, who had been forced to take a step back from a political point of view precisely on the management of the pandemic. “I welcome this news with great emotion and particular satisfaction, which does justice to my work and that of the Lombardy Region during the first, dramatic phases of the emergency and sweeps away all forms of looting against our management – explains Gallera – . However, the deep wound caused by the suffering and deaths caused by the pandemic will always remain indelible in all of us”.

However, archiving elicits very different reactions in theCovid 19 Victims Family Association Serene and Always United. «After the archiving of Conte and Speranza and part of the excerpt of Rome, learning that Attilio Fontana and some of the officials and technicians involved have also been archived leaves us stunned – says the lawyer Consuelo Locati, lawyer of the association and in turn daughter of a Bergamo victim of Covid-. No one will have to answer to the family members of the victims of the Covid19 of why the red zone in Bergamo has not been made and why all the other preventive measures envisaged by Italian and European laws have not been taken. It is as if nothing happened in Italy at the beginning of 2020″.