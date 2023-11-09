Genoa – A new appeal to get vaccinated against Covid, considering that “the campaign languishes, as in the rest of Italy, because we never learn from history”, with in the field the hypothesis of returning to the involvement of the Ligurian pharmacy network for administration of serum to the elderly and frail.

The regional health councilor, Angelo Gratarola, reiterates how the start of the vaccination campaign against Covid has started slowly, and issues a warning to citizens to protect themselves against the virus which, despite having profoundly changed compared to the most critical periods of the pandemic , can lead to complications in subjects with a complex clinical picture. «The situation of anti-Covid vaccinations is languishing throughout Italy: while there is good adherence with regards to influenza, perhaps because it is considered the most traditional of vaccinations, on Covid there isn’t the grip we expected» explained Gratarola on the sidelines of an event in the Region.

For the regional health councilor «we never learn from history, we have removed everything that has happened. Covid has not disappeared, the infectious disease specialists say, it is a virus that will certainly raise its head, and may generate some peaks – continues the representative of the regional council – Today it has a different face compared to the first months of 2020 but a pathology of that extent, in some categories such as the elderly and frail or immunosuppressed or with many chronic diseases, can lead to the risk of important complications”.

According to the latest weekly regional bulletin issued by the Region, the new positive cases in the seven days between 1 and 7 November were 541, compared however to 549 recovered in the same period. In regional hospitals there are 158 Covid-positive hospitalized patients, of which 6 in intensive care. «Most of them are there for other reasons but the fragile ones run a considerable risk» continues Gratarola.

To overcome the inattention of citizens towards the topic of vaccination, the councilor reveals that in the Region we are thinking about returning to the involvement of pharmacies in administration, as happened in the past in the most complicated moments of the emergency. A measure that other Regions, such as Piedmont, have taken in recent days. «Involve pharmacies? Yes, that’s one of the thoughts we have too – replies Gratarola – But since there is no obligation and the situation of the past, it seems to me that the population is far from this thought».

A different sensitivity in people compared to the past which constitutes a profoundly negative element for the councilor. vaccinations against the flu and against Covid but people take advantage of them less than last year. The more time passes, the more people forget what Covid was and forget that thanks to the mass vaccination we carried out today we can have the freedom of these times.”