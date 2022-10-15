Rome – I am 1,115 new cases of positivity to Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours in Liguria. They emerged in the face of 6,356 swabs, 856 molecular and 5500 antigen tests. The positivity rate is 17.5%. There are 507 new infections in the Genoa area, 211 in the Savona area, 149 in the Spezzino area, 140 in the Imperia area, 108 in the Tigullio area. The healed are 1,064. The positives are currently 14,723, 49 more than yesterday.

The number of hospitalized is increasing: there are 212 (seven in intensive care, yesterday they were 6), 4 more than yesterday. There have been two deaths. It is a 93-year-old man who died on 13 October at the San Martino hospital and an 88-year-old woman who died at the San Paolo di Savona. There are 10,063 people in home isolation, 62 more. In the past 24 hours, 1,639 doses of the vaccine have been administered

The situation in Italy

I’m 38,969 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours in Italy, against 40,580 yesterday and 43,716 last Saturday. The processed swabs are 215,672 (yesterday 216,511) with a positivity rate that falls from 18.7 to 18.1%. There are 73 deaths today (98 yesterday), for a total of 177,956 since the beginning of the pandemic. Intensive care units are growing by 8 units (like yesterday) and are now 252 with 46 admissions per day; hospitalizations are 52 more (yesterday +182), for a total of 6,592. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The region with the most cases today remains there Lombardy with 7,701, followed by Veneto (5,104), Piedmont (3,843), Emilia Romagna (3,335) and Lazio (3,289). The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 23,069,745. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 29,169 (yesterday 36,735) for a total that rises to 22,339,297. The currently positive are 9,726 more (yesterday +3,743) and become 552,492, of which 545,648 in home isolation.

Emilia Romagna

The new cases of Coronavirus positivity identified in Emilia-Romagna in the last 24 hours are 3,335, identified on the basis of about 12 thousand swabs. Eight people, aged between 74 and 89, died. Active cases are growing (there are 45,892 certified positives), 97.8% of which in home isolation. There are 33 hospitalized patients in intensive care, three fewer than yesterday, while the positives in the other Covid departments rise to 954, eleven more than yesterday’s figure.

Marche

Leap of hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the Marche on the last day: +9 patients bring the total from 121 to 130; now there are six people in intensive care (+4), three in semi-intensive (unchanged) and 121 in non-intensive wards (+5). In 24 hours, 1,120 positives were detected (8,544 in one day) out of the 3,213 swabs performed; the incidence of cases per 100 thousand inhabitants showed a new slight decline (from 569.08 to 568.15). Five people died in correlation with Covid; the regional total stands at 4,135. The Marche Region makes it known. In addition to the hospitalized, there are 20 people under observation in the emergency room. Quarantines rise to 11,504 (+216).

Calabria

Cases active at Covid are decreasing in Calabria where, however, the number of patients in intensive care is increasing. Today there are 764 new infections, with a positivity rate of 18.96%, and one victim (3,034 the total since the beginning of the pandemic). The new healed, however, are 957, for which the active cases are 11,723 (-194) and 11,557 (-197) isolates at home. In hospitals – in the balance between admissions and exits – the number of hospitalized in the medical area fell by two (156) but those in intensive care increased by 5 (10). The data are communicated by the Asp Prevention Departments of the Calabria Region. To date, the total of swabs performed is 3,850,893 with 570,733 positives.