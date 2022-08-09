Genoa – After two days of ascent, the inmates return with Covid in Ligurian hospitals. They are 18 fewer than 24 hours ago. 392 are hospitalized, of which seven are in intensive care, a figure unchanged from the previous day.

Furthermore, the reduction of infected people present in the regional territory continues: they are 687 fewer than yesterday and reached 16,411. The positivity rate is 16.83%, one point higher than the national average.

There are four deaths reported in today’s bulletin released by the Region: they occurred between 5 and 8 August. There have been 5,476 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, they have been recorded in Liguria 1,546 new cases compared to 9,185 swabs (1,583 molecular and 7,602 antigen tests), another 2,229 recovered and four deaths, which bring the total number of victims to 5,476.

Under 15,000 people in home isolation: 14,510, 995 less than yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 958 doses of the vaccine were administered.

The situation in Italy

They date from 11,976 BC 43,084 infections in Italy, which are however 19 thousand fewer than those recorded seven days ago, while the positivity rate loses two decimal places and goes to 15.8%. The dead are 177 against 113 yesterday. There are 8 fewer hospitalized in intensive care and 236 in medical wards.

New Covid cases rise from 674 to 2,630 in Piedmont, with a positive rate of 14% compared to the 18,773 swabs performed, of which 17,906 antigenic. The number of hospitalized in ordinary wards fell to 453 (-35 compared to the previous day) and the number of hospitalizations in intensive care fell to 10 (-2 compared to the previous day). Three deaths were recorded.

In Lazio the new positives are 3,333 today, compared to 1,999 more than yesterday, 1,364 in Rome. There are 10 deaths, two more, while 41 beds are freed up in the medical wards while there is one more hospitalized in intensive care.

They rise from 1051 to 4.112, in Campania, the new Covid positives on 21,183 tests examined, a much higher number than yesterday. The incidence rate rises which yesterday was equal to 18.3% and today it is equal to 19.41%. Three deaths. In hospitals, hospitalizations with 25 beds occupied are still on the rise (+1 compared to yesterday); on the other hand, there was a decline in hospitalization with 487 beds occupied (-16 compared to yesterday).

Contagions return to rise In Calabria: 1,895 (yesterday 612) were found in the last 24 hours on the basis of 7,858 swabs performed and with a positivity rate that jumped to 24.12% from 19.89. Five deaths. On the other hand, hospitalizations are decreasing, -6 in care departments (282) and in intensive care units, -2 (9). The recovered are 2,232 (435,935), the currently positive 71,080 (-342) and the isolates at home 70,789 (-334).

Covid is back to running in Sardinia. The new cases ascertained in the last 24 hours are 1,200 (+ 711), of which 1,116 diagnosed as antigenic. A total of 5,919 swabs were processed, between molecular and antigenic, for a positivity rate that fell from 36.7 to 20.2 percent. The number of patients admitted to the intensive care units and the medical area remained unchanged, respectively 11 and 161. Cases of home isolation decreased, in all 23,235 (- 1,499). There are another 6 deaths.