Genoa – They are 807 the new cases of positivity to Covid-19 on 6,614 molecular swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, to which are added another 9,892 antigen tests. This is the highest figure since November 15, 2020.

Below is the detail, referring to the residence of the person tested.

Imperia (Asl 1): 252

Savona (Asl 2): ​​149

Genoa: 302, of which 240 in Asl 3 and 62 in Asl 4

La Spezia (Asl 5): 101

Not attributable to residence in Liguria: 3

✉ COVID IN LIGURIA: SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEW NEWSLETTER

The people of whom the Ligurian ASL have transmitted notice of death at the Ministry of Health there are two: it is an 86-year-old man who died at the San Martino hospital and a 93-year-old who died at the Sanremo hospital. The two deaths occurred yesterday, December 14th.

A total of 328 people are hospitalized (including 28 in intensive care), five more than yesterday.

There are 6,573 people in home isolation (29 fewer than on 14 December). In active surveillance there are 5,364. Another 636 recovered.

Regarding vaccinations, 14,296 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The additional / booster doses were 316,927.