Data for Thursday 27 October. The positivity rate was 15.4% with 205,738 swabs. Admissions: -138. Intensive care: -4

I’m 31,760

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 35,043, here the bulletin). The number of people who contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to at least 23,475,187. THE deaths today I am 94 (yesterday 93), for a total of 178,940 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged there are a total of 22,812,006 e 45.692 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 36,673). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 484.241equal to -14.028 compared to yesterday (-1.730 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 205,738, or 10,997 less than yesterday, when there were 216,735. The 15.4% positive rate; yesterday it was 16.2%. See also Covid today Italy, Pregliasco: "Calculating deaths just like that"

Lombardy to have the largest number of newly infected (+6,173 cases). Followed by Veneto (+4.310), Lazio (+2.981) and Emilia-Romagna (+2.961).

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -138 (yesterday -87), for a total of 6,881

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -4 (yesterday -5) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 223 seriously ill, with 27 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday there were 24).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +6.173 cases (yesterday +6.216)

Veneto: +4.310 cases (yesterday +4.772)

Campania: +1.918 cases (yesterday +2.009)

Lazio: +2.981 cases (yesterday +3.279)

Emilia Romagna: +2.961 cases (yesterday +3.384)

Sicily: +1.331 cases (yesterday +1.562)

Puglia: +1.327 cases (yesterday +1.319)

Piedmont: +2.115 cases (yesterday +3.102)

Tuscany: +2.192 cases (yesterday +2.381)

Marche: +858 cases (yesterday +844)

Liguria: +817 cases (yesterday +936)

Abruzzo: +821 cases (yesterday +915)

Calabria: +688 cases (yesterday +691)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +947 cases (yesterday +1,010)

Sardinia: +657 cases (yesterday +703)

Umbria: +679 cases (yesterday +816)

PA Bolzano: +358 cases (yesterday +404)

PA Trento: +301 cases (yesterday +386)

Basilicata: +141 cases (yesterday +142)

Molise: +94 cases (yesterday +90)

