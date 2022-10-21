from Online Editorial

Data for Friday 21 October. The positivity rate was 16.9% with 213,088 swabs. Admissions: +52. Intensive care: -8. Iss monitoring: index decreases, Rt stable

I’m 36,116 the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 40,563, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 23,290,747 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 91 (yesterday 84), for a total of 178,450 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 22.584.147 And 42,549 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (48,592 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 528.150equal to -6.526 compared to yesterday (-8,116 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 213,088, against 229,140 tests yesterday. The positive rate of 16.9% (approximation 16.94%); yesterday it was 17.7%.

Lombardy to have the highest number of new infections, equal to +6,803 cases. Followed by Veneto (+4.677 cases) and Piedmont (+4.305 cases).

Here the table with all the data.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +52 (yesterday -37), for a total of 7,076

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -8 (yesterday -9) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 234 seriously ill, with 33 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday there were 25).

According to the latest monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health in the last week the incidence dropped to 448 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (it was 504 in the previous report), while the Rt index calculated on the symptomatic remains almost stable compared to last week and stood at 1.27 (it was 1.30 ). The employment rate in intensive care is also stable at 2.4% while that in ordinary wards rises to 11% (it was 10% a week ago).

