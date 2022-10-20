from Online Editorial

Data for Thursday 20 October. The positivity rate was 17.7% with 229,140 swabs

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 41,712, here the bulletin). The number of people who have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to at least 23,254,633. THE deaths today I am 84 (yesterday 81), for a total of 178,359 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged there are a total of 22,541,598 e 48,592 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (42,037 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 534.676equal to -8.116 compared to yesterday (-415 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 229,140, ​​or 3,944 less than yesterday, when there were 233,084. The 17.7% positivity rate; yesterday it was 17.9%.

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+7,983 cases). Followed by Veneto (+5.167), Piedmont (+4.341) and Lazio (+3.657).

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -37 (yesterday +69), for a total of 7.025

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -9 (yesterday -3) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 242 seriously ill, with 25 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday there were 32).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +7.983 cases (yesterday +8.230)

Veneto: +5.167 cases (yesterday +5.709)

Campania: +2.336 cases (yesterday +2.246)

Lazio: +3.657 cases (yesterday +3.533)

Emilia Romagna: +3.573 cases (yesterday +4.133)

Sicily: +1.520 cases (yesterday +1.608)

Puglia: +1.464 cases (yesterday +1.469)

Piedmont: +4.341 cases (yesterday +3.946)

Tuscany: +2.282 cases (yesterday +512)

Marche: +1.020 cases (yesterday +1.058)

Liguria: +1.091 cases (yesterday +1.113)

Abruzzo: +1.004 cases (yesterday +1.080)

Calabria: +791 cases (yesterday +830)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.173 cases (yesterday +1.371)

Sardinia: +757 cases (yesterday +740)

Umbria: +828 cases (yesterday +812)

PA Bolzano: +623 cases (yesterday +641)

PA Trento: +545 cases (yesterday +578)

Basilicata: +165 cases (yesterday +134)

Molise: +122 cases (yesterday +147)

Basilicata: +165 cases (yesterday +134)

Molise: +122 cases (yesterday +147)

Valle d'Aosta: +121 cases (yesterday +121)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.