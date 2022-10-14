from Online Editorial

Data for Friday 14 October. The positivity rate was 18.7% with 216,511 swabs. Incidence (504 per 100 thousand inhabitants) and Rt index (1.30) are still increasing

I’m 40,580

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 45,705, here the bulletin). The number of people who have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) has thus risen to at least 23,030,777 since the beginning of the epidemic. THE deaths today I am 98 (yesterday 66), for a total of 177,883 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged there are a total of 22,310,128 e 36,735 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (40,067 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 542.766equal to +3.734 compared to yesterday (+5.572 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 216,511, while yesterday they were 238,253. The positive rate of 18.7% (the approximation of 18.74%); yesterday it was 19.2%. See also Policy Brief, breast cancer, Zarba Meli: "It is essential that the breast unit respect some fundamental points"

Lombardy to have the greatest number of new infections: here are +7,991 cases. Followed by Veneto (+5,415 cases) and Piedmont (+4,240 cases).

According to the weekly monitoring Iss-Ministry of Health, the parameters of the circulation of the virus are still rising: the incidence grows to 504 per 100 thousand inhabitants (it was 441 in the previous report) and the Rt index calculated on the symptoms increases to 1.30 (it was 1.18 last week). In hospitals, the employment rate in medical areas nationwide rises to 10.0% (survey as of October 13) compared to 8.2% (survey as of October 6) and the intensive rate goes to 2.4% ( was 1.8%).

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +182 (yesterday -126), for a total of 6,540

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am +8 (yesterday +56) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 244 seriously ill, with 36 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday there were 37). See also Acute hepatitis children, WHO: "Cases are growing, one death reported"

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +7,991 cases (yesterday +8,771)

Veneto: +5.415 cases (yesterday +5.939)

Campania: +1.891 cases (yesterday +2.401)

Lazio: +3.233 cases (yesterday +3.875)

Emilia Romagna: +3.719 cases (yesterday +4.070)

Sicily: +1.383 cases (yesterday +1.443)

Piedmont: +4.240 cases (yesterday +4.991)

Puglia: +1.441 cases (yesterday +1.601)

Tuscany: +2.373 cases (yesterday +2.675)

Marche: +1.239 cases (yesterday +1.335)

Liguria: +1,096 cases (yesterday +1,182)

Abruzzo: +1.035 cases (yesterday +1.148)

Calabria: +857 cases (yesterday +981)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.139 cases (yesterday +1.435)

Sardinia: +756 cases (yesterday +751)

Umbria: +883 cases (yesterday +1.023)

PA Bolzano: +807 cases (yesterday +852)

PA Trento: +638 cases (yesterday +749)

Basilicata: +180 cases (yesterday +217)

Molise: +143 cases (yesterday +146)

Valle d’Aosta: +121 cases (yesterday +120)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020. See also Covid Italia, Silvestri: "We should expect seasonal waves"