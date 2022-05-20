from Paola Caruso

The data for Friday 20 May. The positivity rate drops to 11.4% with 233,745 swabs. Admissions: -208. Intensive care: -1

I’m 26,561

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 30,310, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 17.205.017 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 89 (yesterday 108), for a total of 165,827 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 16.164.780 And 45,494 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 90,017). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 874.410equal to -18.765 compared to yesterday (-59,403 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 233.745, or 13,726 less than yesterday when there were 247,471. The positivity rate drops to 11.4% (the approximation of 11.36%); yesterday it was 12.2%. See also 'Hypoglycemia, don't be surprised' campaign kicks off

Beyond the usual swing, the curve continues to have a downward trend. This can also be seen from the comparison with last Friday (May 13) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +38,507 cases with a rate of 14.5%: in fact today there are fewer new infections than that day, with a lower percentage (11.4% against 14.5%).

Lombardy to have the largest number of new infected, equal to +3,539 cases. Four regions over 2,000 cases follow: Campania (+2,819 cases), Lazio (+2,740 cases), Emilia-Romagna (+2,314 cases) and Veneto (+2,191 cases).

The improvement of the scenario also highlighted by the data of the weekly monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health: the incidence is reduced to 375 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (it was 458 in the previous report) and the Rt index on symptoms falls to 0.89.

The health system Hospital stays are still decreasing in every area. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -208 (yesterday -256), for a total of 6,812 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -1 (yesterday -10) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 307 seriously ill, with 36 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 28). See also In rare cases with the antiviral Paxlovid the symptoms of Covid can recur after recovery

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +3.539 cases (yesterday +3.980)

Veneto: +2,191 cases (yesterday +2,567)

Campania: +2.819 cases (yesterday +3.130)

Lazio: +2.740 cases (yesterday +3.038)

Emilia Romagna: +2.314 cases (yesterday +2.703)

Piedmont: +1.501 cases (yesterday +1.820)

Sicily: +2.117 cases (yesterday +2.352)

Tuscany: +1.522 cases (yesterday +1.849)

Puglia: +1.761 cases (yesterday +1.868)

Marche: +810 cases (yesterday +946)

Liguria: +592 cases (yesterday +775)

Abruzzo: +831 cases (yesterday +944)

Calabria: +925 cases (yesterday +953)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +435 cases (yesterday +567)

Sardinia: +1.079 cases (yesterday +1.189)

Umbria: +566 cases (yesterday +661)

PA Bolzano: +221 cases (yesterday +225)

PA Trento: +147 cases (yesterday +206)

Basilicata: +256 cases (yesterday +310)

Molise: +155 cases (yesterday +174)

Valle d’Aosta: +40 cases (yesterday +53)

