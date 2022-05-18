Data for Wednesday 18 May. The positive rate of 11.5%
I’m 30.408
the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 44,489, here the bulletin). It thus rises to at least 17,116,550the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 136 (yesterday 148), for a total of x victims from February 2020.
Covid, the latest news today
The currently infected are 952 thousand (-12 thousand), of which 944 thousand in home isolation, 7,276 hospitalized in ordinary wards (-189) and 318 in intensive care (-19). In the last 24 hours, 45,714 people have been discharged or healed.
The swabs and the scenario
THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 264,273 compared to yesterday when they were 335.217. The 11.5% positivity rate; yesterday it was 13.3%.
May 18, 2022 (change May 18, 2022 | 16:58)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Covid #Italy #todays #bulletin #cases #deaths
Leave a Reply