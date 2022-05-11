from Chiara Barison

Data for Wednesday 11 May. The positivity rate was 14.3% with 294,611 swabs

I’m 42.249

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 56,015, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 16.915.301 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 115 (yesterday 158), for a total of 164,846 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 15.709.259 And 84,344 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (76,824 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,041,196equal to -41.776 compared to yesterday (-20.783 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 294.611, or 76,610 less than yesterday when it was 371,221. The 14.3% positive rate; yesterday it was 15.1%.

The vaccination campaign I’m 137,156,176 vaccine doses administered so far in Italy, 96.7 per cent of those delivered, equal to 141,897,290. The people who have completed the cycle are 48,613,763 equal to 90.04% of the population over 12. what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign, updated at 06.22 today. 39,426,220 additional / booster doses were then administered, equal to 82.65% of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,383,168 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 91.46% of the over 12 population. audience 5-11 yearsthe total with at least one dose amounts to 1,387,000 (37.94%) while 1,259,217 (34.44%) have completed the vaccination cycle.

