Data for Wednesday 27 July. The positivity rate was 20.1% with 317,720 swabs. Admissions: -30. Intensive care: -10

I’m 63,837

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 88,221, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 20.837.233 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 207 (yesterday 253), for a total of 171,439 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 19,285,667 And 79,499 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 107,347). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,380,127equal to -15.306 compared to yesterday (-18.949 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 317.720, or -128,998 more than yesterday, when it was 446,718. The 20.1% positive rate; yesterday it was 19.7%. See also Health and Sport, Tennis & Friends returns to the Foro Italico

Lombardy to have the largest number of newly infected (+8,605 cases). Followed by Veneto (+8.438), Campania (+5.887) and Lazio (+4.924).

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -30 (yesterday +43), for a total of 11,094

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -10 (+8) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 424 seriously ill, with 47 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 61).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +8,605 cases (yesterday +13,130)

Campania: +5.887 cases (yesterday +2.397)

Veneto: +8.438 cases (yesterday +1.720)

Lazio: +4.924 cases (yesterday +6.892)

Emilia Romagna: +4.187 cases (yesterday +3.889)

Sicily: +4.377 cases (yesterday +6.341)

Piedmont: +3.510 cases (yesterday +5.128)

Puglia: +4.454 cases (yesterday +7.346)

Tuscany: +3.464 cases (yesterday +5.233)

Marche: +2.335 cases (yesterday +3.104)

Liguria: +1.711 cases (yesterday +2.579)

Abruzzo: +2.135 cases (yesterday +3.333)

Calabria: +2.566 cases (yesterday +3.496)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1,809 cases (yesterday +2,529)

Sardinia: +2,013 cases (yesterday +2,294)

Umbria: +1.262 cases (yesterday +1.494)

PA Bolzano: +562 cases (yesterday +1.001)

PA Trento: +538 cases (yesterday +755)

Basilicata: +595 cases (yesterday +924)

Molise: +349 cases (yesterday +335)

Basilicata: +595 cases (yesterday +924)

