from Lorenzo Nicolao

Data for Tuesday 26 July. The positivity rate was 19.7% with 446,718 swabs. In Lombardy 13,130 new cases

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 23,699, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 20.722.833 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 253 (yesterday 104), for a total of 171,232 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 19.206.168 And 107,347 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 39,496). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,395,433equal to 18.949 in less compared to yesterday (-15.483 the day before).

These numbers after the words of the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Andrea Costa, which had admitted the possibility of reducing the days of isolation for asymptomatic positives, what in the future should be a step forward to reach a coexistence with Covid. The ministry then evaluates the hypothesis that, in the near future, for those who have no symptoms, the quarantine can be completely eliminated, wearing a mask and consequently being able to continue working (in Austria the government has instead decided to cancel the quarantine to all positives from August 1st, as long as they always wear a mask Ffp2 out of the house).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 446.718that is to say 324.168 more than yesterday when they were 122,550. The 19.7% positivity rate; yesterday it was 19.3%.

there Lombardy to have the greatest number of newly infected (+13,130 cases). They follow the Campania (+9.167),

the Veneto (+9.049) and the Lazio (+6,892).

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +43 (yesterday +156), for a total of 11.124

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am +8 (yesterday +21) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 434 seriously ill, with 61 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 43).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +13.130 cases (yesterday +2.331)

Campania: +9.167 cases (yesterday +2.397)

Veneto: +9.049 cases (yesterday +1.720)

Lazio: +6.892 cases (yesterday +2.316)

Emilia Romagna: +3.889 cases (yesterday +3.219)

Sicily: +6.341 cases (yesterday +1.776)

Piedmont: +5.128 cases (yesterday +1.315)

Puglia: +7.346 cases (yesterday +1.468)

Tuscany: +5.233 cases (yesterday +840)

Marche: +3,104 cases (yesterday +953)

Liguria: +2.579 cases (yesterday +683)

Abruzzo: +3.333 cases (yesterday +1.091)

Calabria: +3.496 cases (yesterday +1.391)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +2.529 cases (yesterday +281)

Sardinia: +2,294 cases (yesterday +675)

Umbria: +1.494 cases (yesterday +519)

PA Bolzano: +1.001 cases (yesterday +154)

PA Trento: +755 cases (yesterday +174)

Basilicata: +924 cases (yesterday +276)

Molise: +335 cases (yesterday +101)

Valle d’Aosta: +202 cases (yesterday +19)

