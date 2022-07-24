from Chiara Barison

The data for Sunday 24 July: the positivity rate at 19.5% with 262,032 swabs

I’m 51.208

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 68,170, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 20,660,065 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 77 (yesterday 116), for a total of 170,875 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 19,059,325 And 53,793 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 86,637). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,429,865equal to -1.995 compared to yesterday (-17.579 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 262.032or 88,598 less than yesterday, when they were 350,630. The 19.5% positivity rate; yesterday it was 19.4%. See also Covid-19, transmission during pregnancy is rare and occurs when there is particular suffering of the fetus

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +68 (yesterday -87), for a total of 10.925

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -3 (+3) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 405 seriously ill, with 28 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 52).

Article being updated …