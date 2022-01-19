from Paola Caruso

Data for Wednesday 19th January. The positivity rate was 16.3% with 1,181,889 swabs. Admissions: +52. Intensive care: -27, down for the second day in a row

I am 192.320

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 212,004 with a correction today, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 9,219,391

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 380

(yesterday there were 434), for a total of 142,205 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 6,450,596 And 136.152 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 220,811). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 2,626,590, equal to +64.434 compared to yesterday (+6.878 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 1,181,889, or 299,460 less than yesterday when it was 1,481,349. The positivity rate rises to 16.3% (the approximation of 16.27%); yesterday it was 15.4%. See also Covid emergency, three matches of B scheduled for the weekend have been postponed

Less infections in 24 hours than yesterday. After yesterday’s weekly high, the swinging curve begins to move downward. From the comparison with last Wednesday (January 12) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +196.224 cases with a rate of 16.5%, a small improvement is observed: in fact today there are fewer new infections than that day, with a slightly lower percentage (16.3% against 16.5%).

Signs of a decline could be seen as early as next week. Because when the ascent is rapid, generally the descent is too. Just look at the trend of the curve in the period November-December 2020. These are hypotheses, not certainties.

Globally, according to the WHO

, in the last week 18 million new cases have been detected in the world, equal to + 20% compared to the week before. Very high numbers that show a slowdown in growth: in fact the increase was + 55% in the previous survey, while now + 20%. Italy ranks fourth among the countries with the highest number of new cases with an increase of + 25% (it was + 57% in the previous report). The number of deaths worldwide is stable, around 45,000 in the same period of time. See also Chapecoense, in emergency due to covid outbreak: 24 cases!

The health system The number of hospitalizations in the medical area is increasing, while those in resuscitation for the second consecutive day are decreasing. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +52 (yesterday +220), for a total of 19,500 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are -27 (yesterday -2) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 1,688, with 134 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 150).

