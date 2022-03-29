Of Paola Caruso

Data for Tuesday 29 March. The positivity rate was 15% with 660,708 swabs. Admissions: +244. Intensive care unchanged

I’m 99.457

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 30,710, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 14,496,579

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 177

(yesterday 95), for a total of 159,054 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 13,070,647 And 87,297 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (40,300 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,266,878equal to +12.822 compared to yesterday (-8,835 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 660.708, or 449,173 more than yesterday when it was 211,535. The 15% positive rate (the approximation of 15.05%); yesterday it was 14.5%.

More infections in 24 hours than yesterday: nearly 100,000. The curve at the weekly peak of its swing with Tuesday’s data, after hitting the low point (Monday). We should be at the plateau and you can see it from the comparison with last Tuesday (March 22) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +96,365 cases with a rate of 15%: because it is true that there are more new infections that day – with a delta of + 3 thousand -, but the percentage is the same (15% against 15%). See also Super green pass, first fined in Rome. Record of downloads in 24 hours: one million and 300 thousand

Even a year agoin March 2021, there was an increase in infections (post-second wave) which had been exhausted in a month: already from the beginning of April 2021 the scenario began to improve.

A big difference between now and a year ago can be observed in the rate of hospitalizations. Second Agenas with the data of 28 March, now the occupancy of places in ordinary departments at national level has risen to 15% (a year ago it was 43%) and that of intensive care units stable at 5% (a year ago it was 40%) .

I think the time has come to discuss together, at the European level, on how to deal with the next few weeks – said the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranzato the Council of European Health Ministers – and to work for a unique position on times and age groups to administer the fourth dose. I ask that there be a unitary position of the European countries. Non-homogeneous choices only end up confusing and do not help vaccination campaigns. Meanwhile, in the United States the Fda authorized the fourth dose Pfizer and Moderna for the over 50s, as well as for some categories of immunocompromised people. See also Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world on Covid, the green pass and vaccines

The health system The hospitalizations in non-critical areas are increasing and those in resuscitation are stable. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I’m +244 (yesterday +315), for a total of 9,740 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are in total 487– the balance here zero – with 46 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 39).

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.

The Abruzzo Region reports that 4 cases have been eliminated from the total of the positives: 2 because they are not COVID-19 cases and 2 because they are duplicated and that from the total of the deceased 1 case occurred in the past days.

The Campania Region declares that 5 deaths registered today date back to a period between 6/03 and 26/03 2022.

The Emilia-Romagna Region declares that 5 cases communicated in the previous days have been eliminated as they are not considered COVID-19 cases.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region announces that the total of positive cases has been reduced by 1 following a positive test removed after review of the case; also reports that in the data relating to hospitalized in Intensive Care and Medical Area all patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV2 hospitalized for both Covid-19 and other pathology are counted. See also Australian Open at risk: new record of cases in Sydney and Shapovalov positive

The Region of Sicily reports that of the confirmed cases communicated today, n. 849 relate to days prior to 28/03/22 (of which no. 459 of 27/03/22, no. 168 of 26/03/22, no. 40 of 25/03/22) and that the deaths reported today are to be attributed to the days: N. 4 ON 03/28/2022 – N. 16 ON 03/27/2022 – N. 6 ON 03/26/2022 – N. 3 ON 03/25/2022 – N . 1 ON 03/24/2022 – N. 1 ON 12/14/2021.

The Umbria Region points out that 4 of the non-ICU admissions belong to the discipline codes of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics and that 30 of the non-ICU admissions belong to other discipline codes; he also announced that 2 of the deaths reported today did not concern the last 24 hours.

Article being updated …