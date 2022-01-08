In the past 24 hours, new cases have been 197,552 cases (yesterday there were 108,304, here the bulletin). The number of people who have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus in our country thus rises to at least 7,281,297 since the beginning of the epidemic (including recovered and dead). The deaths reported today are 184 against 223 yesterday, for a total of 138,881 victimsfrom February 2020.