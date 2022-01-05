The data of Wednesday 5 January 2022 on the new cases of Covid in Italy
In the last 24 hours, new cases have been 189,109 (yesterday they were 170,844, here the bulletin). The number of people who have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus in our country thus rises to at least (including recovered and dead) 6,756,035 since the beginning of the epidemic. The deaths reported today are 231 against 259 yesterday, for a total of 138,276 victims from February 2020.
Currently positive people are 1421 117 (here the rules for the quarantine of close contacts and those for the isolation of positives). A total of 5,196,642 healed, 33,037 those who came out of the Covid nightmare today.
The swabs and the scenario
There are 1,094,255 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy. Yesterday there were 1,228,410. The positive rate of 17.3% , yesterday it was 13.9%.
